Work starts on new homes in Bulkington

Work has started on a new affordable housing development in the heart of Bulkington that will deliver vital homes for local people.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) will be working in partnership with construction firm GEDA and housing association Midland Heart to deliver the new development.

A total of 30 homes will be created on the site, which will be accessed from Trent Road.

The development will provide a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes designed to meet local housing needs, with more than 3,000 households currently on the Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council waiting list for an affordable home.

Midland Heart has entered into a development agreement with WPDG to purchase the 30 units at the scheme and the deal marks the first time the two organisations have worked together.

Last year, WPDG appointed award-winning construction and civil engineering company GEDA Construction as its development partner.

The homes will feature low-carbon technology, EV charging points and solar panel PV’s. The development will also boast LED street lighting and utilise sustainable materials.

The development, which is located within walking distance of Bulkington village centre, will provide residents with access to a range of local amenities including shops, cafés, pubs, convenience stores and community facilities to create a well-connected and sustainable community.

Chloe Britton, Senior Development Manager at WPDG, said: “This is an exciting milestone for WPDG as we begin our first residential development in partnership with Midland Heart.

“By bringing together all our expertise, we will deliver high-quality affordable homes that meet demand while creating lasting benefits for the local community.

“Demand in the local area continues to grow for affordable housing and this development will provide much-needed homes for families and individuals. We look forward to working closely with Midland Heart and GEDA Construction to bring the scheme forward.”

WPDG was established by Warwickshire County Council to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights, including the delivery of affordable and market-priced homes across Warwickshire.

Councillor James Crocker, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added: “It’s fantastic to see work now underway on this important development in Bulkington, which will provide much-needed affordable homes for local people.

“This scheme reflects the County Council’s commitment to working in partnership to unlock the potential of our land and assets, supporting communities and helping to meet growing housing demand across Warwickshire.

“Through Warwickshire Property & Development Group, we are continuing to invest in high-quality, sustainable developments that deliver long-term benefits for residents.”

Midland Heart is one of the largest housing associations in the Midlands and works to create balanced, sustainable communities by delivering homes and neighbourhoods where customers want to live.

Carl Vann, Portfolio Manager at Midland Heart added: “We’re pleased to be working with Warwickshire Property & Development Group for the first time to deliver high-quality, affordable homes for Bulkington.

"We’re pleased to be delivering a mix of homes that reflects local need and supports people to put down roots in a well-connected community.”

Colm McVeigh, Build GB Director at GEDA, said: “We are pleased to have started on site in Bulkington, working in partnership with WPDG and Midland Heart to deliver 30 much-needed affordable homes.

"Our teams are building high-quality, sustainable homes and we are proud to help create a well-connected community for local families.”