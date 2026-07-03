Art as Therapy programme

Arty-Folks reaches out to adults of working age 18+ in Coventry and Warwickshire who are at a low point in life and are struggling with mental health challenges.

We began 1995 as a peer support and recreational art group and today we run a ground-breaking Art for Therapy program.

A medical diagnosis can offer relief at start by naming the problem but on the other hand can disempower by labelling and by putting the spotlight on a person’s deficits and disorders which can only further perpetuate their negative self-beliefs.

Today our programme combines four elements that we have found to be essential to empower people on their recovery journey and to make strides in life:

• Art for Self-Development

• 1:1 Coaching and Mentoring

• Peer Companionship

• Time to process life experiences

Realising Everyone’s Access to Community Help (REACH) is a brand new service that will support the delivery of the Community Mental Health Transformation programme of the NHS.

REACH is the result of a fantastic collaboration by a consortium of over 70 local providers (VCFSE MHAlliance) spearheaded by Rethink Mental Illness, Experts by Experience and NHS Coventry&Warwickshire Partnership Trust.

This new service offers person-centred care for adults with severe mental health needs who are either waiting for NHS Mental Health Services or are being discharged.

What we offer: What we offer - Arty-Folks

Message:074 436 436 34

tel:02476 414740

info@arty-folks.org.uk

Providing creative mental health support in Coventry & Warwickshire - Arty-Folks

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