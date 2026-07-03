Eating Disorders

We are the UK’s eating disorder charity. Founded in 1989 as the Eating Disorders Association, our mission is to end the pain and suffering caused by eating disorders.

About eating disorders

At least 1.25 million people in the UK suffer from these illnesses, many in secret. They are of all ages, genders and backgrounds – eating disorders do not discriminate. Eating disorders include bulimia, binge eating disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), other specified feeding or eating disorder (OSFED), and anorexia, which tragically has the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, though all eating disorders can be deadly. While this is the worst-case scenario, there are many ways in which eating disorders severely affect the quality of life of both those suffering and those who care about them. They steal childhoods, devastate relationships and pull families apart. But, with the right treatment and support, recovery is possible.

What we do

Our national Helpline exists to encourage and empower people to get help quickly, because we know the sooner someone starts treatment, the greater their chance of recovery. People can contact us online or by phone. We listen to them, help them to understand the illness, and support them to take positive steps towards recovery. We also support family and friends, equipping them with essential skills and advice, so they can help their loved ones recover whilst also looking after their own mental health. And we campaign to increase knowledge among healthcare and other relevant professionals, and for better funding for high-quality treatment, so that when people are brave enough to take vital steps towards recovery, the right help is available to them.

We partner with the NHS to provide services for those with an eating disorder, their carers - such as family and friends - and training for healthcare professionals. You can find out more about this on our Commission us page.

The work we do means that every year lives are saved, families are kept together, and people are able to live free of eating disorders.

Our Helplines are open from 3pm– 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Support on the Helpline is available by phone, email, webchat through our social media accounts and by letter. Calls to the helpline are free from landlines and mobile phones within the UK and do not appear on itemised bills.

To help us support as many people as possible, calls are limited to 30 minutes and webchats to 40 minutes. The advisor will let you know 5 minutes before the end so they can summarise your action plan. Sometimes our lines are busy. If you can't get through immediately, please do try again or try our one-to-one web chat or send us an email.

If you are in need of urgent help or medical advice for yourself or someone else please contact 999 or the Samaritans on 116 123 if you or someone else is in immediate danger. If you are looking for medical advice contact your GP or 111.

Beat provides Helplines for people of all ages, offering support and information about eating disorders no matter where you are in your journey. These Helplines are free to call from all phones.

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