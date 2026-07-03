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Better Health: Helping you make healthy changes

Whether you want to lose weight, get active, quit smoking or drink less alcohol, Better Health is here to help.

Find practical tools and support, free apps and trusted advice to help you make changes that work for you.

How to lose weight | Weight loss tips and advice - Better Health - NHS

Quit smoking - Better Health - NHS

Get active - Better Health - NHS

Drink less alcohol - Better Health - NHS

Not sure where to start? Try our Healthy Choices Quiz

Take our free 5 minute quiz to find out how healthy your lifestyle is.

You'll get NHS advice, tools and apps to help you make changes where they matter most.

Take the Healthy Choices Quiz

Better Health - NHS