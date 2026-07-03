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Better Health: Helping you make healthy changes
Whether you want to lose weight, get active, quit smoking or drink less alcohol, Better Health is here to help.
Find practical tools and support, free apps and trusted advice to help you make changes that work for you.
How to lose weight | Weight loss tips and advice - Better Health - NHS
Quit smoking - Better Health - NHS
Get active - Better Health - NHS
Drink less alcohol - Better Health - NHS
Not sure where to start? Try our Healthy Choices Quiz
Take our free 5 minute quiz to find out how healthy your lifestyle is.
You'll get NHS advice, tools and apps to help you make changes where they matter most.