Building a better world together for everyone affected by bipolar

Bipolar UK is the only national charity dedicated to building a better world together for everyone affected by bipolar disorder.

Why we do what we do

Bipolar is one of the biggest mental health challenges of the 21st century:

more than one million people in the UK have bipolar - that's one in 50 people

having bipolar increases the risk of suicide by at least 20 times

it takes an average of 9.5 years to get a diagnosis of bipolar

56% of people living with bipolar get no treatment or support for the condition

people living with bipolar need specialist support and services

supporting a loved one with bipolar has a huge impact on families and friends

Through our support services, research and campaign work, we empower thousands of people a month to stay well - and we have the ambition to reach many thousands more.

For more than 40 years, peer support has been at the heart of everything we do. If you’re living with bipolar, or you’re supporting a loved one with the condition, you can:

Join one of our peer support groups, facilitated by trained and supported volunteers

Get 1-1 information or advice from our friendly support team

Get support via our online community that’s open 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a week

Bipolar support and information | Bipolar UK

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(30) Bipolar UK: Overview | LinkedIn

Maybe it's bipolar?