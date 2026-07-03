Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation

Awareness, research and support

The BDD Foundation’s aim is to relieve the suffering for people with BDD, while advancing research, treatments and awareness of the condition.

What is BDD?

The term Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) describes a disabling preoccupation with perceived defects or flaws in appearance. It can affect all genders, and makes sufferers excessively self-conscious.

Email Helpline

The BDD Foundation’s email support service is for anyone affected by BDD, or anyone who is concerned that they, their friends or family may have BDD or a related disorder.

You can email us on support@bddfoundation.org

What we offer

The majority of our volunteers have personal experience of BDD; all of our volunteers understand BDD and the impact that it can have on a person’s life.

The service will carefully read through your concerns and questions and aim to reply with high quality and accessible information about BDD and the recommend treatments. Where appropriate we will also direct you to other sources of support for BDD, other conditions and other issues.

Online Support Groups

Online Support Groups - BDDF

Support groups provide a safe environment where you can talk openly about your BDD, as well as giving support and encouragement to others.

Support groups can play an important role during and after treatment in helping you recover from and manage your BDD and often they also include family members too.

You can access our online support groups from anywhere in the world. We hope the online groups will help build a supportive BDD Community that anyone can become a part of. Please note the time zones of the different groups.

Home - BDDF

(1) Facebook

The BDD Foundation (@BDDFoundation) / X

Instagram

The BDD Foundation - YouTube