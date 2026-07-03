Brain in Hand helps autistic and ADHD people achieve more at work, in education and in life.

Bringing neurodiversity coaching into everyday moments

A fairer, more accessible world

Autistic people and other neurodivergent people experience some of the greatest inequalities across the UK, often struggling to access employment, healthcare, or support.

We want to help change this. We see a future that puts people in control of their own lives, accessing professional support when and how they need it.

How Brain in Hand Works | A Neurodiversity Coach in Your Pocket | Brain in Hand

The best of human support and technology

We know that simple technology combined with on-demand, human support, helps people achieve more, manage the day-to-day, and reduce anxiety. Every day, we're inspired by how our users self-manage challenges and build positive habits for life.

We believe support should be personal, human, and timely whilst allowing organisations to spread their limited resources further. To do this, we need to combine the best of digital tools with the power of human support.

Driven by evidence

It is critical that we prove the value of assistive technology at scale. From the start, we have invested heavily in independent research and ongoing evaluation.

We are proud to be one of a handful of companies to have received three Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) grants from NHS England, awarded to businesses with scalable solutions for the NHS. A first-of-its-kind independent clinical study has demonstrated the impact of Brain in Hand.

We are Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certified and have also achieved NHS Digital’s Data Security and Protection Toolkit (DSPT), rated at “Standards Exceeded”.

Alongside our clinical and information security credentials, we are proud to be recognised as an outstanding employer: Sunday Times Best Place to Work (2024 and 2025), Inspiring Workplaces (2025), and winners of the British Diversity Awards for Diversity in Technology (2024).

Personalised Digital Support for Neurodivergent Needs | Brain in Hand

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