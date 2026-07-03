Leamington Spa

BHLC is a registered Charity based at Brunswick Hub. Its core ethos and reason for existing is to provide services connected to health and well being.

The vision of BHLC is to see a healthy community fulfilling it potential.

Our mission statement is "to be an organisation that will provide accessible services, choice and opportunities to enable communities to fulfil their potential and improve their health and wellbeing".

We are open 9.30 - 15.00 (Mon-Fri) for various services.

We offer reception based services such as Hearing aid Batteries, Foodbank vouchers, Photocopying & Printing and Slipper Service.

We can provide support with the following: Health & Wellbeing; Employment & Digital; Food Poverty and Bereavement Support

We have several ongoing groups including our Walking for Health group; Menopause Support Group and Triple Link Dementia Group

Information on all the services currently available are here on our website.

You can contact us on 01926 422123, via email: frontdesk@brunswickhlc.org.uk

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