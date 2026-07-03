Bullying UK

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Bullying

We understand how bullying can have a huge impact on your emotional and mental health. When someone is experiencing bullying, they may feel alone and isolated. We have advice on all aspects of bullying including bullying at school with template letters, cyberbullying or workplace bullying. We have free anti bullying week resources. Our articles are written by our team of family support workers who have years of experience of all aspects of bullying and provide advice on issues around bullying via our helpline, live chat and email support service.

Advice for parents

It can be a huge worry to find out that your child has been experiencing bullying. You may be concerned about how they are feeling and their safety. Understanding what steps you can take to get the bullying stopped may feel overwhelming. Our advice section can help guide you through the steps you can take. We have advice on spotting the signs of bullying, talking to your child, the impact of bullying and what to do if you have found out that your child is bullying others. We have supportive advice on issues such as racist bullying, bullying of disabled children and bullying outside of school.

Advice for parents - Coram Family Lives

Bullying at school

School life can be a very challenging if your child or teen is experiencing bullying at school. You may be concerned about their emotional health and their safety when they are at school. Knowing what steps you can take to try and get the bullying stopped can feel overwhelming. Our advice section can help guide you through the steps you can take, from addressing the issue with the school to escalating matters if the bullying remains unresolved. You’ll also find template letters at every stage to support you in managing the process more effectively. We also have information on anti-bullying policies and what to do if your child is experiencing bullying from a teacher.

Bullying at school - Coram Family Lives

Anti Bullying Week

Bullying can occur in every aspect of life, whether it happens at school, within the community, online, or in the workplace. It causes pain and can leave lifelong emotional scars. We recognise the significance of highlighting the effects of bullying through campaigns like anti-bullying week. In this section, you can find valuable resources and tools to help you create meaningful anti-bullying campaigns, including posters, presentations, videos, and engaging activities for use in classrooms, workplaces, for families, and community organisations.

Anti Bullying Week - Coram Family Lives

Bullying at work

Experiencing bullying in the workplace can significantly affect your emotional and mental wellbeing. Handling such situations often feels stressful, difficult, and overwhelming. Understanding the steps you can take, considering whether the company will take your concerns seriously, and addressing valid fears of potential repercussions can make the process of finding a resolution seem intimidating. Our advice section can help you if you are experiencing workplace bullying. We have information on steps you can take, putting your complaint into words, spotting the signs, the impact on your family life and your emotional health and wellbeing.

Bullying at work - Coram Family Lives

General advice

Bullying can take many forms, from name-calling to social exclusion, harassment of LGBTQ individuals, or even bullying in sports settings and at university. Each type of bullying poses unique challenges, but the emotional and psychological impact on children and teens can have a huge impact. Understanding these different forms of bullying is essential in helping your child feel more informed and supported. Our advice section on the various forms of bullying including name calling, LGBTQ bullying, bullying a sports club or at university. We also explore what is bullying and the myths and facts around bullying.

General advice - Coram Family Lives

Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying is any form of bullying which takes place online and you do not need to look too far to spot negative comments, posts, etc. With the rise of social media, online gaming, and messaging apps, young people are more connected than ever, but this also exposes them to potential harm. For parents, understanding the signs of cyberbullying and knowing how to address it can make a world of difference in protecting a child’s emotional wellbeing. Our advice section provides practical advice and tools to navigate the challenges of cyberbullying, understanding the different forms of online bullying, social media bullying and how to get it stopped and create a safer online environment.

Cyberbullying - Coram Family Lives

Bullying - Coram Family Lives

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