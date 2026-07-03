Holding your hand through perinatal mental illness

By Your Side is a charity raising awareness of perinatal mental illness.

We also offer peer support to parents in Coventry & Warwickshire experiencing difficulties with their mental health in pregnancy or following the birth of a child.

We are a volunteer led organisation offering support to parents who are struggling with their mental health in pregnancy or after having a baby. Mental health difficulties are so much more common than people realise at this time and we want to make sure you don't feel alone.

We offer flexible support to suit you with no referral criteria. You don't need to already be receiving support from services or even have a diagnosis.

If you feel you would benefit from our one to one peer support then you can be referred by your GP, midwife, health visitor, other healthcare professional or social prescriber for this service. This would enable you to be matched with a trained peer supporter who lives locally and has had a similar experience to you. They can provide support to you by text message, email, phone or in person to suit you.

If you feel you would benefit from meeting other parents who are experiencing mental health difficulties to some degree then pop along to our stay and play in Warwick on a Monday to chat to our trained peer supporters, meet other parents and have a hot drink and a biscuit. These are drop in and free of charge to attend. You don't need to book but if you feel nervous about attending do get in touch and we can help to make this easier - attending a group for the first time is never easy!

Free Perinatal Mental Health Peer Support in Coventry & Warwickshire | By Your Side Perinatal

hello@byyoursideperinatal.co.uk

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