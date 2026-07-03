Campaign Against Living Miserably
United Against Suicide
We're the suicide prevention charity that provides life-saving services and practical mental health support to anyone who needs it.
What we do
Helping people end their misery, not their lives
People who feel suicidal will often say that they don’t want to die - they want the pain and misery they’re experiencing to end.
But when you’re struggling, you often can’t see a way out. You see suicide as the only option. But we know it’s not. We know there’s always a reason to stay.
That’s why our mission is to help people end their misery, not their lives.
- We provide life-saving services, information and advice to help anyone struggling with life navigate the issues that can make us feel miserable.
- We’ve got trusted tools that give you practical ways to manage your mental health.
- We campaign to make sure everyone has the knowledge and skills to unite against suicide.
tel:0800 58 58 58
Livechat: https://www.thecalmzone.net/suicide-prevention-helpline#open-chatbot
WhatsApp: https://www.thecalmzone.net/whatsapp
Our suicide prevention helpline is for anyone over 18 affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts
Contact our helpline team if:
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You can’t see a way forward
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You have lost someone to suicide
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You are worried about someone
It’s open from 5pm - midnight every day.
Free • Confidential • Anonymous
Campaign Against Living Miserably | Suicide prevention charity
CALM - Stopping suicide starts with all of us