Campaign Against Living Miserably

United Against Suicide

We're the suicide prevention charity that provides life-saving services and practical mental health support to anyone who needs it.

What we do

Helping people end their misery, not their lives

People who feel suicidal will often say that they don’t want to die - they want the pain and misery they’re experiencing to end.

But when you’re struggling, you often can’t see a way out. You see suicide as the only option. But we know it’s not. We know there’s always a reason to stay.

That’s why our mission is to help people end their misery, not their lives.

We provide life-saving services, information and advice to help anyone struggling with life navigate the issues that can make us feel miserable.

We’ve got trusted tools that give you practical ways to manage your mental health.

We campaign to make sure everyone has the knowledge and skills to unite against suicide.

tel:0800 58 58 58

Livechat: https://www.thecalmzone.net/suicide-prevention-helpline#open-chatbot

WhatsApp: https://www.thecalmzone.net/whatsapp

Our suicide prevention helpline is for anyone over 18 affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts

Contact our helpline team if:

You can’t see a way forward

You have lost someone to suicide

You are worried about someone

It’s open from 5pm - midnight every day.

Free • Confidential • Anonymous

Campaign Against Living Miserably | Suicide prevention charity

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Instagram

CALM (@theCALMzone) / X

CALM (@calmzone) | TikTok

CALM - Stopping suicide starts with all of us

(30) Campaign Against Living Miserably: Overview | LinkedIn