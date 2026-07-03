The Summer Reading Challenge launches in Warwickshire Libraries!

Children and families across Warwickshire are invited to turn up the volume on reading this summer as Warwickshire Libraries launch the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, Read to the Beat!

Starting on Saturday 4 July, the music-themed challenge from The Reading Agency encourages children to discover the joy of reading through rhythm, creativity and storytelling. As part of the National Year of Reading, families are being encouraged to make reading a key part of their summer.

Children can sign up at any Warwickshire County Council-managed library and take part by reading books, collecting rewards and joining a packed programme of free activities. This year’s offer includes interactive workshops with Warwickshire Music, inclusive dance sessions led by Anjali Dance Company, electronic music-making experiences through ‘Build the Beat’ workshops, and weekly Summer Reading Challenge Clubs.

Younger children can enjoy the ‘Summer Book Bears’ scheme alongside regular library favourites such as Rhyme Time, Story Stomp and Duplo Play sessions. Teenagers can get involved through Teen Book Bingo, volunteer opportunities and creative poetry workshops with professional poet Kurly McGeachie.

Reading will also extend beyond library walls through Park Life Reads events in local green spaces and appearances at community celebrations including Whitnash Fun Day.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs said:

"The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic way to inspire children to read for pleasure during the school holidays while having fun and building confidence. This year’s ‘Read to the Beat’ theme combines the power of stories with the excitement of music and creativity, offering something for every child. I encourage families across Warwickshire to visit their local library this summer and get involved."

All Summer Reading Challenge activities are free, with many events available to book online.

For more information and to explore upcoming events, visit: