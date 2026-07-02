Promoting positive change and healthier lifestyles across Warwickshire this Alcohol Awareness Week 2026

For many people, alcohol can feel like a normal part of life, especially during the summer months when we’re getting together more with friends and family.

However, cutting down doesn’t need to be a struggle. Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is highlighting the advice and support available for residents during Alcohol Awareness Week (6 –12 July).

The theme for this year is ‘How might alcohol truly be impacting our lives and what can we do about it?’

Whether its sleepless nights, low energy or increased anxiety, alcohol can affect everyone. In time this can affect someone’s health and wellbeing, productivity and relationships with family and friends. For any residents in Warwickshire who feel affected by their alcohol intake, support is available.

Change Grow Live (CGL), a service funded by the Council, provides free, confidential drug and alcohol support tailored to individual needs, offering advice and one-to-one and group sessions to improve overall health and wellbeing. There are hubs in Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon and they also support people in the community.

Alcohol advice is also available through Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire, a new service funded by the Council which launched on 1 July 2026. The service provides residents with personalised support from a health coach. Health coaches work with individuals to address multiple lifestyle factors in one conversation, rather than requiring access to separate services. As well as alcohol advice, the service can help with stopping smoking, weight management and physical activity support, enabling residents to make lasting lifestyle changes and improve their overall health.

Residents are also encouraged to make some simple steps to cut down. Alcohol Change UK, who delivers Alcohol Awareness Week has provided tips to help get started:

Write your reasons - note why you want to cut down and what benefits you’re looking forward to (better sleep, fitness, money, mood, relationships)

Know your triggers - identify when, where, and why you drink. Plan simple ways to handle these situations

Switch to alcohol-free options - swap alcoholic drinks for alcohol-free ones, and plan ahead when socialising

Use simple tricks to reduce intake - choose smaller measures, alternate with water, pick lower-strength drinks, and eat before drinking to pace yourself

Reducing or even quitting alcohol can have positive outcomes to your health and wellbeing, particularly with boosting mental health and reducing the risk of developing dementia. Recent research shows reducing alcohol and smoking, as well as increasing physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and boosting mental health, can all help to reduce the risk of developing dementia.*

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said: “Alcohol can be a regular part of our interactions with friends and family, but it can have a big impact on our health and wellbeing. If you’re looking to cut down, or stop drinking, support is available. I’d like to encourage residents to reach out for support, during Alcohol Awareness Week and beyond, so that they can live well in Warwickshire and live healthier and happier lives.”

Get support from Change Grow Live.

Find out more about Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire.