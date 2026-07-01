New look Visit Warwickshire showcases the best of the county

Visitors and residents looking for inspiration for days out, short breaks and local adventures can now explore Warwickshire through a refreshed Visit Warwickshire website.

The updated website offers a wealth of ideas and itineraries to help people discover everything the county has to offer, from family-friendly attractions and scenic walks to cycling routes, heritage experiences and cultural highlights.

Visit Warwickshire promotes the county as a destination for visitors from across the UK and beyond, supporting the local visitor economy while encouraging people to explore the diverse attractions, landscapes and experiences that make Warwickshire unique.

Alongside the website refresh, Visit Warwickshire has introduced a new visual identity inspired by the county’s rich heritage, culture and natural environment. The bespoke logo incorporates several iconic elements that reflect Warwickshire’s unique story, including a leaf representing the county’s rural landscape, a rugby ball recognising the birthplace of the sport, a hat celebrating Atherstone’s historic hat-making industry, and literary and castle-inspired features that reflect Warwickshire’s cultural heritage and landmarks.

The website has also been expanded with new and updated content to help visitors plan memorable experiences across the county. Whether looking for a family day out, a dog-friendly walk, a cycling adventure or a themed itinerary exploring Warwickshire’s history and heritage, visitors can find inspiration and practical information in one place.

Visitors can explore the new website and start planning their next adventure at Visit Warwickshire.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Rural Development at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire is home to an incredible range of attractions, landscapes and experiences, and our refreshed Visit Warwickshire brand and website make it easier than ever for people to discover them. “Our visitor economy is strengthening with over 15.5 million visitors in 2024, this brings with it economic support for our local businesses, towns and highstreets and we want to continue making Warwickshire a place for residents and visitors to enjoy and explore.”

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"Whether you're planning a family day out, a weekend break or looking to uncover somewhere new on your doorstep, Visit Warwickshire provides plenty of inspiration and practical information. The new branding captures the unique character of Warwickshire and celebrates the heritage, culture and countryside that make our county such a special place to visit."

For more inspiration and the latest visitor information, visit Visit Warwickshire and follow Visit Warwickshire on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

