We believe that people of all ages need connections that matter.

We have been experts in the field of loneliness and connection since 2011. Our vision is that everyone can live a life free from chronic loneliness.

What we want to change

Chronic loneliness affects people of all ages and backgrounds and touches the lives of millions. It causes real emotional pain and can impact our physical and mental health. It also has an economic cost in the additional health and care services that are needed by people who are lonely, and the missed contributions that people who are unable to connect could make in their communities.

We work to ensure that:

People most at risk of loneliness are reached and supported

Services and activities are more effective at addressing loneliness

A wider range of loneliness services and activities are developed

I feel lonely. What can I do?

Feeling lonely? | Campaign to End Loneliness

Feeling lonely is not something to be embarrassed about. We can all feel lonely, regardless of life experiences, age, or background.

Everyone will have a different experience of loneliness and different reasons for why they are feeling this way. There is no one way to effectively deal with loneliness but lots of different things that can and do help.

We do not provide direct services or have a helpline, but lots of support is available from charities. Visit our helpful links page for more information on the support available. Your are not alone.

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