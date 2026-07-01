Children invited to design flag for Warwickshire stage of Lloyds Tour of Britain Women’s cycle race

Young artists and cycling fans aged 11 and under are being asked to help bring the excitement of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women’s race to life.

They will design the official start flag and winner’s trophy for the Warwickshire stage.

The competition, open until Friday 17 July, is a fun and creative activity for children across the county. Entrants can choose to design either the race’s start flag or the winner’s trophy (or both!), using templates available to download online or picked up at a Warwickshire library or country parks’ visitor centre.

The winning flag design will be waved at the official start line, and the winning trophy will be presented to the stage winner at the end of the race, which takes place on Sunday 23 August, starting and finishing in Leamington Spa. As well as seeing their creations used on the day and receiving a goody bag, the two winners will also receive a special invitation to either the start or the finish of the race.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said

"This is a great way for children to get involved in one of the UK’s biggest sporting events and have a chance to be in Leamington as VIP guests on race day. Whether they’re cycling fans, budding artists, or just looking for something fun to do over the next few weeks, this competition is a great chance to celebrate sport, creativity, and our wonderful county.”

To be eligible, children must be 11 or under and either live in Warwickshire or attend a Warwickshire school.

Designs should be bold, colourful and reflect themes of cycling, racing and Warwickshire’s identity. Entries can be submitted by post, email, or handed in at libraries or participating country parks.

Full details and entry forms can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletourcompetition