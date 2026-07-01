Care and Support Towards Life's End

This website is primarily for Health and Social Care Professionals working in the fields of Palliative and End of Life Care within Coventry and Warwickshire.



The website was originally created as a work stream from the Coventry and Warwickshire End of Life Care Provider Forum. A large number of Health and Social Care Teams have been consulted during the development of this website. The Coventry and Warwickshire End of Life Care Provider Forum was disbanded in September 2013 and the CASTLE website is now owned collectively by the CASTLE Expert Advisory Group of Coventry and Warwickshire.

Please help us to keep this website up-to-date and valuable for all users. Please contact us if you notice any areas which need updating. We hope that you find this website useful and we would value your constructive feedback.

Care and support towards life's end