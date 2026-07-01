Community Autism Support Service

Welcome to the Community Autism Support Service

Supporting autistic children, adults, families and professionals across Coventry and Warwickshire, through social sessions, small groups and workshops that build skills, confidence and understanding.

We support autistic children (7+), autistic adults, families and professionals:

Support for children, tailored to their needs

Every child deserves the chance to feel supported, understood and encouraged as they grow. At CASS, we offer a variety of welcoming and inclusive groups designed to meet children where they are, helping them to build confidence, develop new skills and feel part of a supportive community.

Some children need opportunities to connect with others, make friends and explore their emotions in a safe space. Others may benefit more from focused support around learning, development and building independence.

Children - Community Autism Support Service CASS

A safe space for autistic adults to thrive

Every autistic adult deserves to feel supported, understood and encouraged. Support will usually be provided in a group setting, some individual work can be undertaken which will be determined at the point of initial triage. Our aim is to help you build confidence, develop skills and feel part of a supportive community.

Some adults may want opportunities to connect with others, make friends and share experiences in a safe space. Others may prefer more focused support around learning, personal development or building independence.

Adults - Community Autism Support Service CASS

Support for parents, carers and families

Every parent, carer, and family member deserves the chance to feel supported, understood and encouraged while caring for an autistic person. At CASS, we offer a variety of welcoming and inclusive groups designed to give families space to connect, share experiences and access guidance in a supportive community.

Some families value the opportunity to meet others in similar situations, build friendships and explore their own emotions in a safe environment. Others may benefit more from focused support around learning, development and strategies to help them in their caring role.

Families - Community Autism Support Service CASS

Professionals: build your confidence when supporting autistic people

We offer specialist online training for professionals who work with autistic children, young people, and adults across Coventry and Warwickshire. Delivered by qualified trainers with lived experience, our workshops for professionals are ideal for teachers, SENCos, TAs, social workers, family support workers, nurses, doctors, HCPs and other individuals working with autistic individuals.

Our workshops are designed to build confidence, knowledge and practical skills, helping professionals create more inclusive, supportive environments in education, health, social care and the workplace.

Through interactive or pre-recorded sessions led by experienced trainers, you’ll gain:

A deeper understanding of autism and neurodiversity

Practical strategies to support communication, sensory needs, and wellbeing

Tools to improve everyday interactions and professional practice

Professionals - Community Autism Support Service CASS

Homepage - Community Autism Support Service CASS

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