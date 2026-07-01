Services to improve health & wellbeing

Our diverse charity provides health and wellbeing services for children, young people and their families.

We run school nursing, school health and wellbeing services, substance misuse and sexual health services for children and young people across England and have been among the “trailblazers” for the government’s drive to establish Mental Health Support Teams in schools.

We offer consultancy and training for nationally known clients.

Face to face support

Our services are provided face to face wherever possible as this is the basis for truly developing a meaningful, therapeutic relationship that provides the opportunity for children and young people to develop important life skills. Digital support is available.

Compass delivers services through a value based inclusive approach.

Interaction, more than intervention

Interventions are important, but it is the quality of the human interaction that is paramount. A simple interaction can be lifechanging.

Being there for someone, listening to them and showing kindness and empathy can never be underestimated. When we help, we want every child, young person or family member, or indeed member of a partner organisation to feel valued and supported and that they have gained from our time and expertise.

Supporting each individual

Every child, young person or family has their own story and journey – our responsibility is to be authentic and genuine, to actively listen and take time to understand their story without assumption, or bias and adapt how we engage and support each individual.

We must also ensure they do not have to repeat their stories and will fully support them to seek help with other agencies where appropriate.

These are the foundations of true personalised and inclusive care.

Valuing our workforce

Compass strives to be representative of the communities it serves both in terms of protected characteristics, and lived experience.

Everyone at Compass has lived experience, either first hand or through their professional work. It drives those all-important human interactions as well as creating a diverse skilled workforce fit and capable to serve.

Values in Action

Compass models evolve through change and innovation driven by frontline staff who truly understand the needs of children, young people, families and local populations.

To enable this, our leaders recruit people with different skillsets, lived experiences, ways of thinking and perspectives who are empowered to innovate and challenge. We actively seek their ideas, discuss them and wherever possible, incorporate them in our models of working. We find this helps develop more comprehensive, cohesive and inclusive services.

Ultimately, we must be the best advocates for our service users and we must deliver services that best meet their needs.

Compass | UK Charity Providing Health & Wellbeing Services