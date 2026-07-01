We provide a wide range of free and confidential support to people aged 16 and over across Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull

**NHS Talking Therapies is not an emergency service, so if you feel you are deteriorating or having thoughts of suicide, call 111 and select the mental health option. It is important you keep yourself safe and get some help**

As part of a national rebrand, Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull ‘Improving Access to Psychological Therapies’ (IAPT) service is changing its name to NHS Talking Therapies. NHS Talking Therapies operates as a collaboration between Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust and Coventry and Warwickshire Mind. It is a free NHS service to help people with symptoms of depression, anxiety, worry and low mood.

Following an extensive national consultation process, NHS Talking Therapies has been voted the most accessible name, and the easiest one to understand, by a wide range of staff, charities, patients and the general public. It will be accompanied with a tagline ‘for anxiety and depression’ to clarify what conditions our therapies aim to treat.

Our name might be changing but our service stays the same. We are still here for your mental health. This change doesn’t affect our teams or the care they provide you with.

Self referral is quick and easy to do

The fastest way to get support is by selecting one of the options below:

Referral Assistant | Coventry, Warks & Solihull Talking Therapies

Online Referral Form | Coventry, Warks & Solihull Talking Therapies

or

By Phone

For an initial appointment telephone: 02476 671 090

Lines are open from 9 am to 4.30 pm Monday to Friday



The type of treatment you receive will be decided on basis of the assessment. Our therapists and counsellors deliver proven and effective ways to help you self-manage symptoms and deal with feelings that are preventing you from living a normal life. We offer sessions to help fit in with your work and family life, if that helps. We also run a series of free therapeutic courses and group sessions that may be useful. Where NHS Talking Therapies is not the most suitable service, we can signpost you to alternatives where available.

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