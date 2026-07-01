Cruse Bereavement Support

Cruse Bereavement Support logo

Grief can be overwhelming. You don’t have to deal with it alone.

We help people through one of the most painful times in life – with bereavement support, information and campaigning.

How we support people

We offer support through our website, national helpline, group, zoom, telephone or one-to-one in person support. We want to make sure everyone grieving gets the help they need in a way that works for them.  We have a specially trained dedicated team of 4,000 bereavement volunteers.

Campaigning

Grieving people need a voice and that’s why we’re campaigning to make sure they’re heard. We’ll do whatever it takes to make changes, from campaigning for better business standards to improving bereavement laws – we’re determined to change how grieving people are treated.

We want to live in a world where grief is understood and supported. We equip, educate and empower society to make sure all bereaved people are treated with compassion and respect.

 

Phone:0808 808 1677

The opening times for the helpline are:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – 9.30am – 5pm
  • Tuesday – 1pm – 8pm
  • Saturday & Sunday – closed

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Published: 1st July 2026

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