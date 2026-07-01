Cruse Bereavement Support

Grief can be overwhelming. You don’t have to deal with it alone.

We help people through one of the most painful times in life – with bereavement support, information and campaigning.

How we support people

We offer support through our website, national helpline, group, zoom, telephone or one-to-one in person support. We want to make sure everyone grieving gets the help they need in a way that works for them. We have a specially trained dedicated team of 4,000 bereavement volunteers.

Campaigning

Grieving people need a voice and that’s why we’re campaigning to make sure they’re heard. We’ll do whatever it takes to make changes, from campaigning for better business standards to improving bereavement laws – we’re determined to change how grieving people are treated.

We want to live in a world where grief is understood and supported. We equip, educate and empower society to make sure all bereaved people are treated with compassion and respect.

Phone:0808 808 1677

The opening times for the helpline are:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – 9.30am – 5pm

Tuesday – 1pm – 8pm

Saturday & Sunday – closed

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