Life is dear, keep hold of it, you are not alone

Every life lost to suicide is a life lost too soon.



A single death by suicide has a devastating impact on those closest to the individual, as well as wider reaching impacts on members of the community who are affected by the distressing news of such a death of someone they knew.



The Dear Life website has been developed to help people in Coventry and Warwickshire find mental health and suicide prevention information and advice for themselves or someone they are worried about.



Health and care organisations across Coventry and Warwickshire have worked together to develop this resource and continue to work in partnership to raise awareness and embed suicide prevention activity across the area.

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