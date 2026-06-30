Top tips to stay safe and well this summer 

Following the hot weather last week, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is reminding residents of top tips to stay safe and well over the summer period.

During the summer, most people spend more time being active outdoors with their family and friends, which can help to reduce stress and improve mood as well as providing opportunity to get more active.

However, there are a few tips for residents to stay safe and healthy whilst enjoying the warmer weather over the summer:

Drink plenty of water, low sugar squash or make your own ice lollies and take water with you when travelling

Cover up with suitable clothes, apply sunscreen regularly and seek shade during the hottest park of the day between 11am and 3pm

Plan physical activity like cycling or running when it is cooler, during early mornings or evenings

Never leave children or animals alone in a closed, parked vehicle

Staying cool indoors is also important, to help keep homes cool close curtains in rooms that face the sun

During warm weather, the young, old and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable. Keep an eye on loved ones and neighbours by:

Checking in on them regularly

Making sure they are staying hydrated with plenty of fluids

Supporting them to keep their house as cool as possible

Making sure you share contact details, in case of emergency

During the summer, lots of people go for walks in and around tall grass and wooded areas too. When doing so it is important to be aware of ticks. Ticks live in many different outdoor environments, but they are particularly common in grassy or woodland areas. Residents are therefore more at risk of being bitten when taking part in activities such as hiking, cycling or camping. After spending time outside, it’s very important to check yourself, your clothing, your pets and others for ticks.

If you have been bitten by a tick, it is important to remove it using a tick-removal tool or fine-tipped tweezers as getting bitten by a tick can put you at risk of catching Lyme disease. One of the most common symptoms of Lyme disease is a bullseye rash around the bite which can develop between 3 – 30 days after being bitten, other symptoms can be flu-like symptoms, nerve pains or a droop on one or both sides of face. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your GP or call the NHS on 111.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said: “The warmer weather is a chance for us to get outdoors more and be more active, exploring and playing outside. This is really beneficial for mental and physical health, but we do need to stay mindful of the risks and take steps so that we can all enjoy the summer season.”