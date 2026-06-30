New Wolston Library Garden blossoms into community growing hub

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the success of a new Library Garden and Community Growing Hub at Wolston Library - a vibrant green space designed to bring people together, supp...

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the success of a new Library Garden and Community Growing Hub at Wolston Library - a vibrant green space designed to bring people together, support wellbeing and inspire a deeper connection with nature.   The welcoming garden, officially opened to the public in May 2025, has been created as a tranquil, eco-friendly space where residents can relax, learn and connect. The initiative blends the traditional library experience with the outdoors providing a peaceful spot to enjoy a book, with a bench, picnic blankets and beanbags available. With sheltered areas included, it can be enjoyed throughout the year.   The garden has already attracted regional recognition, with the Wolston Library team named as a finalist in the BBC CWR - Make a Difference: Coventry and Warwickshire Awards, with the winners to be announced in September.   The project was made possible thanks to a £1,660 grant from the Culture Nature England Project, awarded following a successful application by Warwickshire Libraries.   The funding enabled the delivery of ‘Nature Connection Training’ sessions by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and supported the development of the garden with planting, feeders, tools and seating.   Carefully designed with wellbeing in mind, the space incorporates sensory planting and features that engage sight, smell, sound and touch - from fragrant lavender and jasmine to textured grasses and vibrant flowers. Visitors can also enjoy birdsong and a peaceful atmosphere, making it a place to unwind and reconnect with nature.   The garden also plays an important role in enhancing biodiversity, forming part of a developing green corridor through the village. Features include:
  • Bee and butterfly-friendly planting
  • Bird feeders and water bowls
  • A “Critter Café” and log pile for wildlife shelter
  • Hedgehog-friendly fencing
Sustainability has been central to the design, with recycled materials used throughout. A former sandpit has been transformed into a herb planter, while composting practices reduce waste and enrich the soil.   Since opening, the garden has become a lively hub for events and activities, including:
  • Family fun days with Garden Organic 
  • Sensory storytelling sessions
  • Bug safaris and treasure hunts
  • Planting workshops for all ages
The space has also inspired indoor craft activities using natural and recycled materials, alongside practical sessions such as home composting workshops delivered by Warwickshire County Council’s Waste Management Team.   With the support of Garden Organic, Wolston Library has hosted successful seed and plant swap events, helping residents grow their own food, share resources and encourage biodiversity.   Earlier this spring, the site has also become an official Garden Organic Community Growing Hub, offering opportunities for local people to harvest produce, take home herbs and learn how to grow food sustainably.   Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs said:    “The Wolston Library Garden is a fantastic example of how our libraries are evolving to meet the needs of our communities. This imaginative space not only supports literacy and learning, but also promotes wellbeing, sustainability and environmental awareness. It’s wonderful to see local people coming together to grow, share and connect, and I’m delighted that the project has already been recognised as a finalist in the BBC CWR awards. We’re incredibly proud of the team and the positive impact this initiative is having in Wolston.”   For more information about events and activities at Wolston Library, visit: Wolston Library and Information Centre - Libraries in Warwickshire - Warwickshire County Council         

Published: 30th June 2026

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