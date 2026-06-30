New Wolston Library Garden blossoms into community growing hub

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the success of a new Library Garden and Community Growing Hub at Wolston Library - a vibrant green space designed to bring people together, supp...
Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the success of a new Library Garden and Community Growing Hub at Wolston Library - a vibrant green space designed to bring people together, support wellbeing and inspire a deeper connection with nature. The welcoming garden, officially opened to the public in May 2025, has been created as a tranquil, eco-friendly space where residents can relax, learn and connect. The initiative blends the traditional library experience with the outdoors providing a peaceful spot to enjoy a book, with a bench, picnic blankets and beanbags available. With sheltered areas included, it can be enjoyed throughout the year. The garden has already attracted regional recognition, with the Wolston Library team named as a finalist in the BBC CWR - Make a Difference: Coventry and Warwickshire Awards, with the winners to be announced in September. The project was made possible thanks to a £1,660 grant from the Culture Nature England Project, awarded following a successful application by Warwickshire Libraries. The funding enabled the delivery of ‘Nature Connection Training’ sessions by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and supported the development of the garden with planting, feeders, tools and seating. Carefully designed with wellbeing in mind, the space incorporates sensory planting and features that engage sight, smell, sound and touch - from fragrant lavender and jasmine to textured grasses and vibrant flowers. Visitors can also enjoy birdsong and a peaceful atmosphere, making it a place to unwind and reconnect with nature. The garden also plays an important role in enhancing biodiversity, forming part of a developing green corridor through the village. Features include:
- Bee and butterfly-friendly planting
- Bird feeders and water bowls
- A “Critter Café” and log pile for wildlife shelter
- Hedgehog-friendly fencing
- Family fun days with Garden Organic
- Sensory storytelling sessions
- Bug safaris and treasure hunts
- Planting workshops for all ages