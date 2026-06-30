Warwickshire County Record Office opens access to nationally significant Warwick Castle archive 

A nationally significant archive charting more than 800 years of Warwickshire’s history is now more accessible than ever, following the launch of a new online catalogue by Warwickshire County Rec...
A nationally significant archive charting more than 800 years of Warwickshire’s history is now more accessible than ever, following the launch of a new online catalogue by Warwickshire County Record Office. After nearly five years of work, the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) team has completed a comprehensive catalogue of the Greville family archive at Warwick Castle, making the collection easier to explore for researchers, residents and history enthusiasts alike. The catalogue was officially released to the public on Thursday 11 June, following a launch event at Warwick Castle the day before. The Warwick Castle collection, which is publicly owned and held at the County Record Office in Warwick, includes maps, legal records, letters, drawings and printed material. Much of the archive dates from 1604, when Fulke Greville was granted the castle by James I, through to its sale in 1978, with some records dating back to the 12th century. Collection highlights include medieval records relating to Alcester Abbey, Elizabethan Navy account books, First World War letters written by Anthony Eden, and correspondence from the various countesses of Warwick. This major cataloguing project has brought together earlier attempts from the 19th and 20th centuries and significantly expanded them, adding thousands of new entries - many describing material that had rarely been explored. In doing so, it has revealed untold stories not only about the Greville family, but also about the people who lived and worked at Warwick Castle. The work represents a major milestone in opening up the archive, transforming it from a largely hidden resource into one that can now be fully explored and understood. It also reflects decades of careful stewardship and the dedication of staff and volunteers who have worked to preserve and interpret the collection. Warwickshire County Council acquired the archive in 1978, ensuring it remained in public ownership. The launch of the catalogue marks a significant step in making that heritage more accessible and enabling more people to connect with the county’s rich history. Cllr Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “This is a remarkable collection of national significance, and this catalogue opens it up for everyone to explore. We’re proud to be making Warwickshire’s history more accessible for future generations.” Alongside the catalogue launch, HCW has opened a new exhibition at Market Hall Museum in Warwick, Warwick Castle Unboxed: New stories from an old castle, showcasing stories of the people who lived and worked at the castle using original archives and objects. A companion display is also on show at St Mary’s Church, home to the Greville family tombs and memorials. The catalogue is available online via Warwickshire’s Past Unlocked (collection reference: CR1886): https://archivesunlocked.warwickshire.gov.uk/calmview/ For opening times and visitor information for Warwickshire County Record Office and Market Hall Museum, visit: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/