Celebrating Armed Forces Week in Warwickshire

The week started with the raising of the Armed Forces flag at Shire Hall.

Attended by Tim Cox, His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Cllr Dale Keeling, Chair of Warwickshire County Council and veterans, it marked the start of a week of events.

Over the weekend, Warwickshire County Council members attended events across the county to recognise, celebrate and support our Armed Forces community. These included Deputy Leader Cllr James Crocker who attended the Armed Forces service in Henley and Warwickshire County Councillor and Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa, Cllr Sarah Boad who attended the Armed Forces event at the Pump Rooms with her Consort, Cllr Alan Boad.



We are proud to stand alongside our Armed Forces community and remain committed to the unique obligations of, and sacrifices made by, the Armed Forces and Armed Forces Community and provide support to them.