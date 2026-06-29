Summer picnic at Ryton Pools brings parent carers and young children with SEND together 

Families of young children with SEND enjoyed a fun-filled summer picnic at Ryton Pools, bringing parent carers together to play, share experiences and access valuable support.

Young children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families came together on 18 June for a lively summer picnic at Ryton Pools Country Park, creating a valuable opportunity to connect, share experiences and access support. The event was organised by Warwickshire County Council’s Early Years Inclusion and SEND (EYIS) team for families with children under three receiving Portage support.

With gazebos up and toys ready for play, families enjoyed a relaxed and welcoming day outdoors, with plenty of opportunities to socialise and build connections with other families.

Portage is a home-visiting educational service for pre-school children with SEND and their families, helping them learn, play and build confidence together while supporting inclusion in their communities. It is designed to work in partnership with families to reduce barriers and support children’s development from an early age.

Families receive regular visits from a child development adviser, who works alongside them and other professionals to set developmental goals and use play to support each child’s progress. Support continues until children move on to nursery or pre-school.

The picnic offered a range of fun activities to engage young children, including sensory play, bubbles, parachute games and nursery rhymes, as well as a popular train ride around the park. Families also shared lunch together, giving parent carers the chance to chat, meet new people and share experiences.

Alongside the activities, members of the EYIS team were on hand throughout the day, together with colleagues from the Children and Family Hubs and Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, to play and to offer advice and reassurance on topics such as choosing a nursery or school, understanding Education, Health and Care Needs Assessments (EHCNAs), and managing specialist equipment.

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education and SEND, said:

“Ensuring that all children have the best possible start in life is a key priority for us in Warwickshire. The Early Years Inclusion and SEND Portage Summer Picnic is a great example of how we are working to build brighter futures for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities across the county. “It creates a valuable opportunity for families to come together in a relaxed setting to build relationships, share experiences and access advice and support. For many parents, particularly those caring for children with additional needs, opportunities like this can also help reduce feelings of isolation and remind them they are not alone. “I’m glad the weather was on their side, and I hope everyone who attended had a fantastic day.”

The event was made possible with the support of Ryton Pools staff. Special thanks also go to the Coventry Model Engineering Society for operating the train especially for families.

Visit the SEND Local Offer webpages to find out more about Warwickshire’s Portage offer.

For more information about Warwickshire Country Parks, visit countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/