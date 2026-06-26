Warwickshire Skills Hub supports Tow-Trust Towbars to recruit and empower local talent

Warwickshire County Council is showcasing the impact of its Fair Chance Employment Programme and Supported Employment Service.

Supporting local people into work and helping businesses develop their employees, Warwickshire County Council's Skills Hub is showcasing the impact of its Fair Chance Employment Programme and Supported Employment Service to help empower local talent in today’s evolving economy.

Tow-Trust Towbars, a North Warwickshire-based manufacturing business, has been working in partnership with Warwickshire Skills Hub to address some recruitment challenges whilst creating new employment opportunities for residents.

The business initially reconnected with Warwickshire Skills Hub through its Fair Chance Employer Programme. This was to find out more about the latest best practice approaches to recruitment, including new employability strands and additional support offers. Facing ongoing challenges in attracting and retaining candidates for physically demanding roles, Warwickshire Skills Hub supported Tow-Trust Towbars by carrying out a skills review, helping to identify tailored solutions to strengthen its workforce and to improve workplace culture.

Through this partnership, Tow-Trust Towbars was also able to access funding via The Skills Escalator Fund. This is delivered by WCC in partnership with the county’s district and borough councils and The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). Tow-Trust Towbars used this support to deliver Customer Care and Communications training to staff throughout 2025/26, helping to build confidence and skills across the organisation.

A key focus of the collaboration with Warwickshire Skills Hub has also been creating more inclusive recruitment pathways through the Warwickshire Supported Employment Service (WSES). Following industry tours and discussions around job carving, Tow-Trust Towbars introduced work trials as an alternative route to traditional interview processes. This approach proved to be highly successful, leading to three WSES customers securing roles at Tow-Trust Towbars in the departments of Laser, Packing, and Stores.

All three individuals initially started on a part-time basis and have gradually increased their hours to almost full-time as they have built their confidence and skills. They have settled in well and continue to receive tailored in-work support from WSES to help them succeed and progress.

The managers of the three staff members have highlighted the positive contributions made since they joined the business, describing them as reliable, hardworking and valuable members of the team. They noted that each has demonstrated “great commitment, reliability, and enthusiasm”, alongside “exceptional timekeeping and work ethic” and strong “attention to detail”, enabling them to quickly learn new skills and procedures. The three employees have also adapted well to both team-based and independent working, with managers confirming a visible growth in confidence and capability and that they are “going from strength to strength”.

Tow-Trust Towbars’ partnership with WSES also extends to supporting with employee wellbeing, as they explored additional support for one member of staff who was experiencing mental health challenges. The staff member has since been referred into the Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell Programme. Although still in its early stages, this support is already showing positive signs in helping the individual to remain in and thrive at work.

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy, said:

“This is a great example of how working closely with businesses across the county can create meaningful employment opportunities for residents whilst supporting the employers to overcome real workforce challenges. By taking a flexible and inclusive approach to recruitment, Tow-Trust Towbars has not only strengthened its team through working with Warwickshire Skills Hub, but also helped individuals to build their confidence, develop skills and progress into sustained employment. We are proud to work with businesses like Tow-Trust Towbars that are committed to creating supportive, inclusive workplaces and investing in their people.”

WCC’s Fair Chance Employment Programme is an innovative and inclusive programme developed with Warwickshire employers to support them in making their recruitment process more flexible, more inclusive and ultimately more accessible to a wider talent pool of people who may have barriers accessing the job market. To find out more, email fairchance@warwickshire.gov.uk and the Warwickshire Skills Hub team will be in touch.

Warwickshire Skills Hub supports people across the county to build skills and find meaningful work, as well as support businesses, schools, and communities to grow inclusive and sustainable workforces that meet the needs of today’s evolving economy. To learn more about Warwickshire Skills Hub and how it can help your business, visit https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/