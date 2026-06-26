Information on the temporary closure of A4071 Coventry Road, Cawston for Carriageway resurfacing.

A4071 Coventry Road, Cawston - Carriageway resurfacing



Scheme details

It has been identified that the carriageway on A4071 Coventry Road, Cawston is in need of repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing. The dates of the works are as follows:

Start date – 09 July 2026

Anticipated end date – 25 July 2026

Working hours - 20:00 - 06:00 (Weekdays Only)

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a nighttime road closure. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records.

A4071 Coventry Road, Cawston - Letter to residents (PDF, 111KB)

A4071 Coventry Road, Cawston - Site Plan (PDF, 175KB)

A4071 Coventry Road, Cawston - Site Notice (PDF,138KB)

A4071 Coventry Road, Cawston - Closure and Diversion Plan (PDF, 717KB)

A4071 Coventry Road, Cawston - Legal Order (PDF, 85KB)

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.



Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323 (Monday - Friday 09:00-15:30)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Jonathan Cook - 01926 412515 (Monday - Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)