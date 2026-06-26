Level 2 Award in the Principles of Fire Safety (RQF)

Delivered by Highfield
WHO REQUIRES THIS QUALIFICATION?
This qualification is aimed at anyone involved in the management of fire safety who are based in any area where there is a potential risk of fire. The objective of this qualification is to predominantly support a role in the workplace, however, it is also suitable for learners preparing for employment.
QAULIFICATION TIME: 7 HOURS, RECOMMENDED 6 GLH
ASSESSED BY: A MULTIPLE CHOICE EXAMINATION
WHAT DOES THE QUALIFICATION COVER? Topics include:
• Causes of fire
• Common hazards
• Steps in a fire risk assessment
• Reducing the likelihood of fires
• Principle of fire safety
• Fire risks are controlled
WHAT NEXT?
Learners successfully completing this qualification may wish to continue their development and undertake a qualification such as:
• Highfield Level 2 Award in Health and Safety withing the Workplace
WHY A HIGHFIELD QUALIFICATION?
Highfield is the leading provider of regulated compliance qualifications in the UK, certificating over 350,000 learners a year. Highfield currently provides around 70% of all regulated food safety qualifications. We’re extremely proud to be a Highfield-approved centre and offer industry-recognised qualifications that will enhance learners’ career prospects.
Regulated by: OFQUAL, CCEA and Qualifications Wales
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk