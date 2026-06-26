New train-themed play equipment installed on the Stratford Greenway

A new play space has opened on the Stratford Greenway featuring train-themed equipment for children to enjoy. The play equipment includes a main train unit with a tunnel and slide, along with carri...

A new play space has opened on the Stratford Greenway featuring train-themed equipment for children to enjoy.

The play equipment includes a main train unit with a tunnel and slide, along with carriages and a ticket office play panel offering sensory features, cognitive challenges, and opportunities for role play and interaction.

The play space has also been designed with accessibility in mind, with wheelchair-friendly heights and access spaces.

The train theme pays tribute to the Greenway’s history as a single-track railway, which served the area for more than a century before becoming the much-loved walking and cycling route it is today.

The new play space is located next to Bobby’s café, a former railway carriage with outdoor seating, near the Seven Meadows Road end of the Greenway. Around two miles further along the route is Milcote café, another former railway carriage, making the play space a lovely addition for families looking to enjoy an adventure by bike or on foot between the two.

Bike hire is also available from Mercia Cycles next to Bobby’s café, open weekends and Warwickshire school holidays.

The new play space was added by Warwickshire County Council's country parks service using funding from the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF). It is now fully open and ready for families to enjoy.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Heritage at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We’re delighted to open this new play space on the Stratford Greenway, giving families another reason to visit and enjoy this fantastic traffic-free route.

“The train-themed equipment is a lovely nod to the Greenway’s railway history, while also providing a fun and accessible place for children to play, explore and let off steam.

“With Bobby’s café right next door, bike hire nearby, and Milcote café further along the route, it’s a great spot for families to enjoy a walk or cycle and have a day out together.”

Plan your visit to the Stratford Greenway here.

For more updates from Warwickshire Country Parks, sign up to the monthly newsletter.