Final murals in the Blank Canvas project installed 

The final mural in Warwickshire County Council’s Blank canvas project has now been completed.

This marks the finish of a county-wide community art initiative that has transformed ten locations.

Blank canvas is a community art project funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, with support from the Heart of England Community Rail Partnership.

Ten locations across the county were selected to host a mural, each designed by local community groups to reflect the identity of their town or village. From abstract symbols to striking illustrations, every mural is unique, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of Warwickshire’s communities.

Each piece also features a Warwickshire bear - sometimes clearly visible, sometimes cleverly hidden - symbolising a shared sense of belonging while celebrating local individuality.

Community groups worked closely with local artists, sharing their ideas and perspectives on what makes their area special. Talented artists Michelle Abrahall, Ali Glover, Jessi Hartshorn, Katie O and Tim Robottom brought these ideas to life, creating visually engaging artworks that add colour and character to local streetscapes.

Alongside these artists and the building owners hosting the murals, Warwickshire County Council would like to thank the following groups for their creativity and contribution:

Volunteers at the Kenilworth Centre, Kenilworth

Children attending tutoring at Packmores Community Centre, Warwick

Users of the Hill Street Centre, Rugby

Members of Tea Leaf Tales, Rugby

Parents (and babies!) at St Michael’s Children and Families Centre, Bedworth

Residents at Caldwell Lodge and the Grange, Nuneaton

Residents of Coleshill

Members of the Polesworth Partnership, Polesworth

Supporters of The Fox, Loxley

Residents of Southam, supported by Galanos House, Southam

Speaking about the project, Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said:

“It’s fantastic to see the final murals in the Blank Canvas project brought to life across Warwickshire. Each piece tells a unique local story, shaped by the people who know their communities best and brought together through creativity, collaboration and a real sense of pride in our places felt by the artists and, hopefully, by residents.

“These murals not only brighten our streetscapes but also celebrate the shared heritage of our towns and villages - symbolised by the Warwickshire bear linking them all. I’d like to thank all the community groups, artists, partners and volunteers who contributed their ideas, time and talent to make this project such a success.”

Warwickshire County Council also thanks Crown Paints for their support through the Project Possible programme.

Each of the murals can be seen on the County Council’s website: Blank canvas project – Warwickshire County Council along with an interpretation of the work. But we encourage everyone to get out and see them for themselves!

The Pageant Gardens, Warwick: Created by Ali Glover and children at the Packmores Community Centre

NOTES TO EDITORS

ARTISTS AND PARTICIPANTS QUOTES

Artists:

Katie O

Nuneaton and Polesworth:

It's been real pleasure working with groups from Nuneaton and Polesworth, listening to their ideas and experiences of what the local area means to them. Their feedback and stories were central to the creative process and helped shape the final murals. I believe public art has the power to transform spaces, create conversations, and bring people together, and I hope these murals reflects the pride, identity and sense of community that the participants shared with me.

Ali Glover:

Southam:

"I thoroughly enjoyed learning about the rich heritage of Southam during the workshop at Galanos House. Throughout the installation, so many residents stopped to chat and share personal memories inspired by the mural's elements. It was incredibly rewarding to see people immediately recognise the landmarks and stories that mean the most to them. Bringing this 'Southam Adventure' to life has been a truly special experience."

Warwick:

"I'm really pleased to be involved in this project, and particularly enjoyed translating the children's wonderfully creative ideas into the design. It was a pleasure to work in the Gardens, connecting with locals and visitors who shared their stories and experiences. Being able to talk to people about the work as it was being done made the project feel like a part of the community, and it's a fantastic testament to the children's creativity that their ideas resonated so well with the public."

Tim Robottom:

Bedworth:

"This was a really tricky design to pull together, as there were so many different suggestions from the workshop with St Michael’s Children and Families Centre. However the general response from the cafe customers and visitors to the community garden centre has been overwhelming. Huge financial investment for the town is on the way, and I very much hope that this will be the catalyst for us to create some larger works in and around Bedworth."

Kenilworth:

"I am extremely grateful to Warwickshire County Council for giving me the opportunity to further expand on the murals Brink have already created in Kenilworth. I would also like to thank the local community for input, feedback and overall positivity regarding the design, and of course Fossato Lounge for the wall!"

Participants:

Richard Clarke, Mayor’s Café, Bedworth:

"The new mural on The Mayor’s Café wall is more than paint, It’s joy, colour, and community all in one place. The smiles, and the conversations it’s sparked already show what art can do. Thank you to the artists and everyone who’s stopped to admire it and share such kind words. You’ve made our little corner of the world brighter."

Becky Webb, The Kenilworth Centre, Kenilworth:

As part of our youth provison delivery, we have a Pathway to Work program and host Duke of Edinburgh Volunteers at the Kenilworth Centre. We were invited to be part of a consultation group to talk about images that represented the community of Kenilworth. We invited some of our volunteers to be involved as well to create an integenerational group. Although we were only briefly involved it was a great experience for our volunteers (young and old) to take part in the process.

Chris Lewis, Fossato Lounge, Kenilworth:

“We are really happy that we have managed to land this project at Fossato Lounge. Being engaged with the local community is something we are passionate about at Loungers and the buzz that the mural has created around town is great. Being a Kenilworth resident myself it is great to see prominent pieces being displayed around town and hopefully there will be more to come.

We have launched a name the bears competition to the people of Kenilworth and hope this generates some fun around town. It is exciting that the artwork shows some of Kenilworth’s most talked about assets and events and will hopefully create talking points for years to come”

John Harrison, Southam Town Council:

As a councillor for Southam Town Council we happily support this amazing countywide project, which brings fantastic colour to our streets while actively championing our local arts and creatives. This mural will be a wonderful reflection of our town's heritage, boosting civic pride and giving residents a vibrant example to celebrate our history and bright future.

Shelley Fardon, Galanos House, Southam:

This community art project has not only brought something fun and vibrant to the town, but has also brought together people of all ages and backgrounds, sharing memories, celebrating local heritage, and reflecting on what the town means to both lifelong residents and newcomers alike. It was a privilege to host the community group behind this project here at Galanos House and the Community Hub Café.

Suzette Aagaard, Packmores Community Centre, Warwick:

The children of our ‘Core Success’ afterschool club for 8–11-year-olds, were thrilled to be involved in the design of such a prominent mural. Through term time the children enjoy weekly tutored sessions at the Packmores Community Centre, focusing on literacy and numeracy and rounded off by a delicious hot meal. This workshop was a wonderful opportunity for them to nurture their creativity and explore their idea of community. Asked to suggest what Warwick really means to them, the children fully engaged with the brief, putting their individual ideas to a special neon paper card. Each of the children recognised an element of their own ideas in the finished design and took real pride in this. The only problem now is that they keep asking to do it again!