Supporting teacher and education staff wellbeing for 149 years

Our mission is to improve the mental health and wellbeing of teachers and education staff. We believe that better mental health leads to better education.

What we do

We support individuals and help schools, colleges and universities to improve the mental health and wellbeing of their staff. We also carry out research and advocate for changes in Government policy for the benefit of the education workforce.

Helpline

Don’t wait for a crisis to call.



We’ll offer you immediate, emotional support.

08000 562 561

Mental health & wellbeing resources for teachers & education staff

Mental health & wellbeing resources for schools and colleges

Employee Assistance Programme - support for teachers and education staff

Wellbeing services for schools, colleges and universities

Education Support, supporting teachers and education staff

Education Support (@EdSupportUK) / X

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About Education Support