Supporting teacher and education staff wellbeing for 149 years
Our mission is to improve the mental health and wellbeing of teachers and education staff. We believe that better mental health leads to better education.
What we do
We support individuals and help schools, colleges and universities to improve the mental health and wellbeing of their staff. We also carry out research and advocate for changes in Government policy for the benefit of the education workforce.
Helpline
Don’t wait for a crisis to call.
We’ll offer you immediate, emotional support.
Mental health & wellbeing resources for teachers & education staff
Mental health & wellbeing resources for schools and colleges
Employee Assistance Programme - support for teachers and education staff
Wellbeing services for schools, colleges and universities
Education Support, supporting teachers and education staff
Education Support (@EdSupportUK) / X
(28) Education Support: Overview | LinkedIn