We create spaces where everyone is welcome, friendships are made and dreams & aspirations can flourish.

For 25 years Escape Arts has embedded high impact community arts and heritage practice across Warwickshire.

Our passionate staff team, alongside dedicated volunteers and a dynamic collective of professional artists work at the heart of communities to respond to local need, finding exciting and new ways to celebrate powerful stories of people and places.

We have weekly community arts workshops, 6 week arts and nature projects and have a thriving Stratford youth service, all supported by our volunteer and work experience programmes.



We are proud to be a recipient of the Queens Awards for Volunteering.

Explore Our Programmes

Bringing people together through creativity & culture to support wellbeing and inspire strong, inclusive and happy communities.

Outreach Programme | Escape Arts - Creating Community Wellbeing

Adult Programme | Escape Arts - Creating Community Wellbeing

Youth Programme | Escape Arts - Creating Community Wellbeing

Digital | Escape Arts - Creating Community Wellbeing

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