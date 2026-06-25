Residents invited to vote for their favourite venues in Best Bar None Warwickshire Awards 2026!

Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to support their favourite pubs, bars, restaurants and nightlife venues by taking part in this year’s Best Bar None Awards.

Best Bar None is a nationally recognised accreditation scheme designed to raise standards across the night-time economy by promoting safety, responsible management, and excellent customer service.

In Warwickshire, the scheme brings together local authorities, police and the hospitality industry to create safer, more welcoming environments for residents and visitors.

Participating venues have already shown a strong commitment to high standards by prioritising customer safety and wellbeing, investing in staff training and development, and creating spaces where everyone can enjoy a night out.

Accredited venues also play an important role in reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, so our town centres are vibrant and safe.

Warwickshire residents now have the opportunity to recognise these efforts by voting for their favourite venues in this year’s awards.

You can vote here: Warwickshire Best Bar None - Your time to vote! – Fill in form

One of the main priorities of Warwickshire County Council’s ‘Recalibrating Warwickshire’ plan, via its Crime Awareness and Prevention Programme (CAPP), is to create vibrant places and safe communities by reducing crime, abuse and violence.

The Best Bar None scheme is part of these wider efforts by Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners to support the local night-time economy, reduce harm related to alcohol, and encourage responsible socialising.

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) said:

“The Best Bar None scheme helps us all to have safer nights out across Warwickshire and celebrates local businesses that are raising standards.

“I encourage our residents to take part and show their support by voting for their favourite venue. By voting, people can have their say in recognising those venues that go above and beyond to provide a great experience for their customers.”

The full list of participating venues, by scheme area, are listed below.

Nuneaton & Bedworth borough venues:

Bedworth Civic Hall - High Street, CV12 8NF

Pizza Pazzo - Bull Street, CV11 4JX

The Travellers Rest - Bulkington Road, CV12 9DG

Alties - Newton Road, CV12 8QP

Newdigate Arms - Newdigate Road, CV12 8EF

The George Eliot - Bridge Street, CV11 4DZ

The Black Swan in Hand - Bond Gate, CV11 4AE

The Felix Holt - Stratford Street, CV11 5BS

The Abbey Tavern - Abbey Street, CV11 5BT

Warwick district venues:

The Dictum of Kenilworth - The Square, CV8 1EB

The Royal Pug - Regent Street, CV32 4NX

The Black Pug - Coten End Road, CV34 4NU

The Fat Pug - Guy's Cliffe Road, CV32 5BZ

The Micro Pug - Clemens Street, CV31 2DN

Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club - Archery Road, CV31 3PT

The House - Parade, CV34 4AG

The Terrace - Victoria Terrace, CV31 3AB

The Old Library - Bath Street, CV31 3AF

Fizzy Moon Brewhouse - Regent Street, CV32 5FE

Murphy's Bar - Regent Street, CV32 5EJ

Pig and Fiddle - High Street, CV31 1LN

The Benjamin Satchwell - Parade, CV32 4AQ

Leif Tearooms - Warwick Street, CV32 4QP

Hart and Co. - Augusta Place, CV32 5EL

The Clarendon - Clarendon Avenue, CV32 4RZ

Ronnie's Bar - Jury Street, CV34 4EW

The Cape of Good Hope - Lower Cape, CV34 5DP

The Thomas Lloyd - Market Place, CV34 4SA

Stratford-on-Avon district venues: