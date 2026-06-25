Residents invited to vote for their favourite venues in Best Bar None Warwickshire Awards 2026!

Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to support their favourite pubs, bars, restaurants and nightlife venues by taking part in this year’s Best Bar None Awards.
Best Bar None is a nationally recognised accreditation scheme designed to raise standards across the night-time economy by promoting safety, responsible management, and excellent customer service.
In Warwickshire, the scheme brings together local authorities, police and the hospitality industry to create safer, more welcoming environments for residents and visitors.
Participating venues have already shown a strong commitment to high standards by prioritising customer safety and wellbeing, investing in staff training and development, and creating spaces where everyone can enjoy a night out.
Accredited venues also play an important role in reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, so our town centres are vibrant and safe.
Warwickshire residents now have the opportunity to recognise these efforts by voting for their favourite venues in this year’s awards.
You can vote here: Warwickshire Best Bar None - Your time to vote! – Fill in form
One of the main priorities of Warwickshire County Council’s ‘Recalibrating Warwickshire’ plan, via its Crime Awareness and Prevention Programme (CAPP), is to create vibrant places and safe communities by reducing crime, abuse and violence.
The Best Bar None scheme is part of these wider efforts by Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners to support the local night-time economy, reduce harm related to alcohol, and encourage responsible socialising.
Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) said:
“The Best Bar None scheme helps us all to have safer nights out across Warwickshire and celebrates local businesses that are raising standards.
“I encourage our residents to take part and show their support by voting for their favourite venue. By voting, people can have their say in recognising those venues that go above and beyond to provide a great experience for their customers.”
The full list of participating venues, by scheme area, are listed below.
Nuneaton & Bedworth borough venues:
- Bedworth Civic Hall - High Street, CV12 8NF
- Pizza Pazzo - Bull Street, CV11 4JX
- The Travellers Rest - Bulkington Road, CV12 9DG
- Alties - Newton Road, CV12 8QP
- Newdigate Arms - Newdigate Road, CV12 8EF
- The George Eliot - Bridge Street, CV11 4DZ
- The Black Swan in Hand - Bond Gate, CV11 4AE
- The Felix Holt - Stratford Street, CV11 5BS
- The Abbey Tavern - Abbey Street, CV11 5BT
Warwick district venues:
- The Dictum of Kenilworth - The Square, CV8 1EB
- The Royal Pug - Regent Street, CV32 4NX
- The Black Pug - Coten End Road, CV34 4NU
- The Fat Pug - Guy's Cliffe Road, CV32 5BZ
- The Micro Pug - Clemens Street, CV31 2DN
- Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club - Archery Road, CV31 3PT
- The House - Parade, CV34 4AG
- The Terrace - Victoria Terrace, CV31 3AB
- The Old Library - Bath Street, CV31 3AF
- Fizzy Moon Brewhouse - Regent Street, CV32 5FE
- Murphy's Bar - Regent Street, CV32 5EJ
- Pig and Fiddle - High Street, CV31 1LN
- The Benjamin Satchwell - Parade, CV32 4AQ
- Leif Tearooms - Warwick Street, CV32 4QP
- Hart and Co. - Augusta Place, CV32 5EL
- The Clarendon - Clarendon Avenue, CV32 4RZ
- Ronnie's Bar - Jury Street, CV34 4EW
- The Cape of Good Hope - Lower Cape, CV34 5DP
- The Thomas Lloyd - Market Place, CV34 4SA
Stratford-on-Avon district venues:
- The Bell Inn - Binton Road, CV37 8EB
- Stratford Sports Club - Swans Nest Lane, CV37 7LS
- Miller and Carter - Unit 20, Bell Court, CV37 6JF
- The Dirty Duck - Waterside, CV37 6BA
- Beleza Rodizio - Unit 18, Bell Court, CV37 6EX
- Rose and Crown - Sheep Street, CV37 6EF
- The Bowling Green - Coventry Street, CV47 0EP
- The Hollybush Inn - Holly Bush Lane, CV47 7RW