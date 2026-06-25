Play your role in supporting Counter Terrorism summer campaign in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council and partners are supporting the Counter Terrorism Summer Vigilance campaign, which is encouraging everyone to stay alert and help keep each other safe. The County Counc...

Warwickshire County Council and partners are supporting the Counter Terrorism Summer Vigilance campaign, which is encouraging everyone to stay alert and help keep each other safe.

The County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners want everyone to trust their instincts and report anything that doesn’t feel right as we go into the busy summer events season, so residents can enjoy these festivals safely.

The summer months bring more people together in public spaces – from major events and festivals to everyday travel and leisure – and we can all enjoy the summer safely by remaining vigilant.

With recent changes to the UK’s threat level, it’s also more important than ever that Warwickshire event organisers and businesses across the county do their part to keep customers and the public safe this summer.

If you see something that doesn’t feel right when you are out and about, tell staff, security or police or report it to gov.uk/ACT and share your concerns. It only takes a couple of minutes. In an emergency call 999. You won’t be wasting anyone’s time.

Stay alert to people filming security gates, doors or CCTV, or anything that doesn’t feel right.

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) said:

“We can all play an important role in keeping our communities safe. No one knows your surroundings better than you, so you’re best placed to notice when something doesn’t feel right - whether you’re out enjoying the summer, travelling to work, or at home.

“Let’s look out for one another this summer. If something doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and report it.”

If you see something that doesn’t feel right when you are out and about this summer, report it to gov.uk/ACT.

For more information on the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) visit www.safeinwarwickshire.com.