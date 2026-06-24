Warwickshire County Council reports progress on Value for Money programme

The Council has reported continued progress on its Value for Money Programme, helping to strengthen the Council’s financial resilience.

Warwickshire County Council has reported continued progress on its Value for Money (VFM) Programme, helping to strengthen the Council’s financial resilience while ensuring services are delivered as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Launched in September 2025, the programme brings together a broad range of activity into a coordinated, two-year plan aligned with the Council’s Medium-Term Financial Strategy (MTFS). It focuses on identifying savings, improving processes and making better use of resources to deliver value and support the long-term sustainability of services for residents.

A key focus of the programme has been improving financial discipline and oversight. Spending controls and recruitment approvals have delivered significant cost avoidance, contributing to total savings of £5.8 million since their introduction.

The programme is also delivering progress in procurement and income generation. Enhancements to procurement systems and processes are improving transparency and control, while new approaches to consultancy spend are helping to reduce unnecessary costs.

Additional initiatives will increase revenue and contribute towards delivering the Council’s savings targets. A new bus shelter maintenance contract awarded in April 2026 is expected to significantly increase advertising income, contributing to the delivery of MTFS financial savings targets for 2026 -31. An additional £100,000 is expected this financial year, rising to £200,000 in 2027/28 and £300,000 from 2028/29 onwards. While work to recover money already owed to the Council has also resulted in over £137,000 being secured to date.

Digital and data innovation is a key pillar of the programme, with procurement underway to secure a strategic delivery partner to help roll out a range of organisation-wide AI solutions. A number of opportunities have been identified, alongside growing internal capability through training and targeted recruitment in specialist roles. Early innovation is being tested through pilot projects, including the use of voice-enabled technology to enhance customer experience, and automated meeting transcription. Together, these developments are laying the foundations for smarter, more efficient services.

Councillor James Crocker, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “Value for money is a key theme running through Recalibrating Warwickshire – our new Council Plan. We know how important it is that every pound of public money is used wisely, and delivers value, especially at a time when councils across the country are facing significant financial pressures. “This programme is about being disciplined, transparent and forward-looking, making sure we are delivering savings that are realistic and sustainable, while continuing to provide the services our residents rely on. “We are already seeing real progress, from reducing costs and improving productivity to generating additional income and strengthening how we manage our finances. This is not just about saving money – it’s also about making sure we are using it more wisely to build a stronger financial future for the County Council and deliver value for our residents."

Hear from Cllr Crocker talking about the Council's Value for Money Programme

The Value for Money Programme will continue to support delivery of the Council’s Medium-Term Financial Strategy.

More information about the Council’s financial performance is available on the WCC website: Finances, suppliers and contracts – Warwickshire County Council

For more information on Recalibrating Warwickshire visit – www.warwickshire.gov.uk/councilplan

The latest performance information on the VFM programme was presented to Cabinet on 11 June 2026 as part of the Council’s integrated performance reporting - Information and Documents – Warwickshire County Council