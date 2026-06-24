Temporary closure of Warwickshire recycling centres Due to Extreme Heat

Warwickshire County Council has announced the temporary closure of all its recycling centres during the middle of the day on Wednesday 24 June and Thursday 25 June 2026.

This decision has been taken in response to the Red Heat-Health Alert and the extreme temperatures forecast, to protect the safety and wellbeing of both visitors and site staff during the hottest parts of the day.

Schedule Changes

Wednesday 24 June: All recycling centres will close at 1:00 pm. Sites that typically observe late opening hours on Wednesdays will reopen at 3:00 pm and close at 6:15 pm as normal.

Exception: The Shipston recycling centre does not operate on late opening hours and will remain closed for the rest of the day after 1:00 pm.

Thursday 25 June: All recycling centres will close at 1:00 pm for the remainder of the day.

Service Resumption

The Council expects all sites to return to their normal operating hours starting Friday 26 June. Residents are strongly advised to check the latest information and site statuses before travelling by visiting the official recycling centres page: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recycling-centres

Warwickshire County Council appreciates that these temporary closures may cause some inconvenience and thanks all residents for their understanding and cooperation during this period of extreme weather.

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles