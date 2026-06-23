Warwickshire comes together to mark Armed Forces Week

Armed Forces celebrations are underway across Warwickshire this week, beginning with the ceremonial hoisting of the Armed Forces Day flag at 10am on Monday 22 June at Shire Hall, Warwick.

This marks the start of a week of recognition ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday 27 June.

Armed Forces Day is a valued national occasion, bringing communities together to show their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community from currently serving personnel and reservists to veterans, cadets, and their families. Across Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire, this community is significant, with around 70,000 veterans, 2,500 regular personnel and 1,000 reservists calling the area home.

The flag-raising was accompanied by a parade at Shire Hall, attended by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox, alongside members of Warwickshire County Council, veterans, and representatives from the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership. The event provided a proud and visible moment of recognition for those who have served, and continue to serve, the country.

Cllr Dale Keeling, Chairman of Warwickshire County Council and Chair of the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership, said:

“We are proud to mark Armed Forces Week as a clear and visible demonstration of our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and our ongoing support for the entire armed forces community; including regulars, reserves, veterans and their families.

“In Warwickshire, we are committed to working closely with our partners to tackle the challenges faced by armed forces personnel and their families. By working across housing, health, education, social care and with local businesses, we are striving to open up opportunities, reduce inequalities, and make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for the County of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, added:

“It is always a privilege to represent both His Majesty and Warwickshire at events where we come together to honour members of the armed forces and their families, past and present. Armed Forces Week is not just about marking a moment in time, it is a powerful reminder of our shared commitment to recognise, respect and support those who make such significant sacrifices for our country.”

For information on support for the Armed Forces community in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/support-armed-forces