Care home in Atherstone becomes Fair Chance Employer through Warwickshire Skills Hub

Warwickshire County Council's Skills Hub is highlighting the valuable impact of its Fair Chance Employment Programme...

Warwickshire County Council's Skills Hub is highlighting the valuable impact of its Fair Chance Employment Programme, which supports local businesses to create meaningful and inclusive employment opportunities for residents. This includes a recent positive outcome at Bracebridge Court care home, part of the Runwood Homes group, in Atherstone.

The care home recently pledged its commitment to creating more employment opportunities for people who may face barriers to work, whilst also strengthening its own workforce through a more flexible and inclusive approach to recruitment.

The Bracebridge Court team worked collaboratively with Warwickshire Skills Hub to recognise that adopting a more inclusive recruitment model could help the care home to address staffing challenges whilst providing meaningful opportunities for local people looking for work.

This led the care home to get involved in the Skill Hub’s Fair Chance Employer Programme, which has been developed with Warwickshire employers to support with making recruitment processes more flexible, more inclusive, and more accessible to a wider talent pool of people who may have barriers accessing the job market. The Programme also provided Bracebridge Court with access to tailored support, including inclusive recruitment guidance, job carving, and connections to employability programmes across the county.

Warwickshire Skills Hub helped the care home to identify an opportunity for a Domestic Assistant role on banked hours, providing vital cover for sickness and annual leave. The vacancy was promoted through the Fair Chance Jobs Portal and shared across several employability programmes including the Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell Programme, Warwickshire Supported Employment Service (WSES), and the Warwickshire Connect to Work Programme.

Through this collaborative approach, a strong candidate match was identified through WSES, and a tailored and supportive recruitment process was put in place with discussions around reasonable adjustments. John Thomason was invited to interview and impressed the team with his enthusiasm, transferable skills and caring nature, having been out of work following redundancy. He joined Bracebridge Court in November 2025 and has quickly become a valued member of the team.

Speaking about his experience, John said he has enjoyed returning to work and being part of a team again, adding that he values the opportunity to support residents and build relationships with them.

To support John in his role, the care home introduced simple but effective workplace adjustments including the use of checklists, visual aids, and ongoing support and training to help him build confidence and succeed in the workplace. The positive impact of this approach has been clear, with John settling in well and forming strong relationships with both colleagues and residents. The team continues to support his development, ensuring he has every opportunity to thrive.

Bracebridge Court is continuing to work with Warwickshire Skills Hub to explore further opportunities and continue to benefit from ongoing WSES support, helping to ensure long-term success.

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy, said:

“The Fair Chance Employer Programme is a great way to help both employers and residents across the county. By taking a more inclusive and flexible approach to recruitment, Bracebridge Court has been able to address workforce challenges whilst giving someone the opportunity to return to work and regain confidence. “Warwickshire Skills Hub is a fantastic service which helps businesses to approach recruitment pathways in an inclusive and effective way. Our team would be more than happy to chat with you and help your business to achieve a similarly positive outcome.”

Lyndsay Sard, Home Manager at Bracebridge Court care home, said:

“At Bracebridge Court, we are deeply committed to being an inclusive employer, and seeing John thrive reminds us why fostering a diverse workforce is so vital. He brings a wonderful presence to the home every single day, and both our residents and staff hold him in the highest regard. John is proof that when given the right support and opportunity, individuals can truly excel, and we are incredibly proud to have him on our team.”

WCC’s Fair Chance Employment Programme is an innovative and inclusive programme developed with Warwickshire employers to support them in making their recruitment process more flexible, more inclusive and ultimately more accessible to a wider talent pool of people who may have barriers accessing the job market. To find out more, email fairchance@warwickshire.gov.uk and the Warwickshire Skills Hub team will be in touch.

Warwickshire Skills Hub supports people across the county to build skills and find meaningful work, as well as support businesses, schools, and communities to grow inclusive and sustainable workforces that meet the needs of today’s evolving economy. To learn more about Warwickshire Skills Hub and how it can help your business, visit https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/