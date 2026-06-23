Get Set Go

with Mind

What was Get Set to Go?

Get Set to Go was a programme funded by Sport England, the National Lottery and our ‘On Your Side’ partnership with the English Football League (EFL). It used a peer support model so people with mental health problems could inspire and encourage each other.

The programme was delivered in 2 phases by 27 local Minds across England and Wales. Phase 1 ran from 2014-2017. Phase 2 ran from 2018-2021.

Evaluating the programme

In the first phase of Get Set to Go (2014-2017), an evaluation team worked with 1,000 participants to track their progress. The findings show that physical activity has an important role to play in building resilience and supporting mental health recovery. Take a look at the Get Set to Go Programme Evaluation Summary 2014-2017 for more information.

During phase two of the programme (2018-2021), 65% of people said their activity levels increased and 61% of participants saw an improvement in their quality of life scores. For more information, check out our Moving towards better mental health: Mind’s Physical Activity Impact Report 2018-2021.

For more information on how you can support people with mental health problems to get active, contact sport@mind.org.uk

Get set to go | Sport, activity and mental health | Mind