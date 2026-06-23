Mental health app with expert-led meditations and tools

Headspace

Headspace is the leading everyday mental health companion, helping people care for their minds anytime, anywhere. Our all-in-one app delivers personalized support — from AI-powered guidance to meditation and mindfulness, coaching, and therapy — all designed to fit seamlessly into daily life. We partner with employers, health plans, and organizations to extend mental health care to their communities, offering additional services including psychiatry, EAP, care navigation, and work-life resources. Our team is made up of world-class clinicians, Emmy Award-winning storytellers, and leading AI technologists, working together to help millions around the globe build resilience and feel better. In a busy, complicated world, Headspace is here to remind you: your mind matters.

Who we are

Think of Headspace as your everyday mental health companion, making it easy to put your mind first with personalized support – from self-guided to human delivered clinical care – designed for everyday life.

What we do

Through evidence-based meditation and mindfulness tools, AI-powered guidance, mental health coaching, therapy, psychiatry, Headspace helps you create life-changing habits to support your mental health and find a healthier, happier you.

How we do it

Our four values inform our decisions and how we operate day-to-day: Make the Mission Matter, Iterate to Great, Own the Outcome, Connect with Courage.

Mental Health App for Meditation & Sleep - Headspace

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