Beat the heat – stay safe in Warwickshire! 

Residents across Warwickshire are being urged to take extra care as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued a Red Heat Health Alert for the West Midlands.

The alert is in place from 9am on 24 June until 9pm on 25 June, indicating that extreme heat is expected to have a significant impact on health and wellbeing across the region.

While the warm weather may be welcome, prolonged high temperatures can pose serious risks that can affect everyone, not just those who are usually more vulnerable (i.e. older people, young children, and those with underlying health conditions). Everyone is encouraged to take simple steps to protect themselves and to check in on others.

During the hot weather, it is important to:

Drink plenty of fluids, particularly water, throughout the day

Avoid drinking too much alcohol, caffeine, or sugary drinks as they can make you more dehydrated

Look out for warning signs of heat stroke which includes a headache and disorientation

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm)

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and apply sunscreen when going outside

If you’re at home

Keep your living space cool by closing curtains or blinds on windows that face the sun

Open windows when temperatures drop, especially overnight

Use fans where possible, ensuring rooms are well ventilated

Hot weather can affect people in different ways, so checking-in on others is especially important. A simple phone call or visit can help ensure that older neighbours or relatives, babies and young children, and those with long-term health conditions are coping in the heat, staying hydrated and keeping cool.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health, said:

“While many people will welcome the sunshine, it’s important to remember that hot weather can affect our health, especially if we’re not used to it. Keeping well hydrated, staying cool where possible, and taking regular breaks from the heat can all help reduce the risk of you becoming unwell. If you’re travelling, it’s also a good idea to plan ahead by carrying water with you and having essentials like hats and sunscreen in case of delays or a breakdown. “Looking out for one another is just as important, a quick check-in with friends, family or neighbours can make a real difference in helping everyone stay safe and well during this period of very hot weather.”

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue, Community Safety and Flooding, added:

“We want people to enjoy the sunshine, but to do so safely. Hot weather can place extra pressure on our emergency services, so taking a few simple precautions can help reduce unnecessary risks. “Open water can be particularly dangerous, and we’d strongly advise against swimming in unsupervised lakes, rivers or canals. Cold water shock is a real risk, even in warm weather, and alcohol should never be mixed with swimming. It’s also vital that children are closely supervised near water at all times. “The hot, dry conditions also increase the risk of fires, so please avoid lighting barbecues in open spaces, dispose of cigarettes carefully, and take litter home. If you see any signs of fire, report it immediately.”

For more information on staying safe in hot weather:

Preparing for a heatwave: advice from Warwickshire Resilience Forum

Community Fire Safety: advice from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

NHS – Dehydration: guidance on recognising symptoms and when to get help

NHS – Heatwave: how to cope: advice for families, young children, and older people

GOV.UK – Beat the Heat: practical tips for staying safe during hot weather

Actions to take to prepare for a power cut: you can report a power cut by calling 105

By taking simple precautions and looking out for one another, Warwickshire communities can stay safe and well during this period of extreme heat.