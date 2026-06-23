Specialist online autism, ADHD and mental health services

Healios provides specialist autism, ADHD and mental health services for children, families, adults and partner organisations. By combining expert care with secure digital delivery, our clinically led approach helps people access practical, person-centred support more easily.

Children & Families

Information for parents and carers on referrals, appointments, support and what happens next.

Online Autism & ADHD Assessments for Children | Healios

Adults

Guidance for adults seeking autism, ADHD or mental health support, including what to expect and available pathways.

Autism and ADHD Support for Adults | Healios

Private & Workplace

For those seeking private or employer-funded support, we offer routes for adults, families and businesses.

Private Autism & ADHD Assessments | Healios

Online Autism, ADHD & Mental Health Services | Healios

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