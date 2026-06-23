The course is based on positive psychology, mindfulness and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Hope For The Community Community Interest Company is an award winning organisation. We have won multiple awards for achieving growth, sustainability, widening reach and international impact.

Our social enterprise was co-founded in 2015 by Andy Turner and four community members, Tina Malin, Wendy Dingley, Dave McHattie and Vicky Harker. These four amazing people attended the Hope Programme, then became facilitators and trainers, then company directors.

The Hope Programme is a range of face-to-face and digital courses, that empower people to manage their health and wellbeing and to flourish in their working and personal lives.

The courses are based on positive psychology, mindfulness and cognitive behavioural therapy and rooted in 25 years of research evidence.

Hope For The Community CIC

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