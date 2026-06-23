HSE (Health & Safety Executive)

Stress and mental health at work
Stress and mental health at work
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Work-related stress and how to manage it
Managing work-related stress at work by doing a risk assessment and acting on it
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Help for employees on stress at work
Signs of stress and what your employer must do
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Mental health
Overview, advice for employees and advice for managers
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Management Standards
HSE's Management Standards, Management Standards workbook
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Suicide prevention
Manage the risk, help for employers
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Reporting a concern
Investigating potential issues of work-related stress
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Case studies
How organisations can make positive changes in how they manage work-related stress
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Resources
Publications, tools, templates, checklists