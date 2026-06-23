Innovating Minds

Innovating Minds trauma informed practice experts logo

Embedding Trauma-Informed Practice is When Healing Begins

Who we are

Innovating Minds is composed of a team of:

  • Clinical psychologists with extensive expertise in trauma-informed care
  • Mental health professionals who are passionate about early intervention and prevention
  • Specialists in education, criminal justice, health and social care
  • Change-makers committed to creating safe, supportive environments for all


Together, we bring a wealth of knowledge and a shared mission: to make mental health support accessible, compassionate, and impactful.

 

What we stand for

  • Trauma-Informed Practice
    We understand that trauma can shape lives in profound ways. That’s why we embed trauma-informed principles into every aspect of our work, from individual support to organisational training.
  • Collaboration & Empowerment
    We work alongside schools, services, and communities to co-create solutions that empower individuals and systems to thrive.
  • Equity & Inclusion
    Mental health support should be for everyone. We strive to break down barriers and ensure our services are inclusive, culturally sensitive, and accessible.

 

Innovating Minds | Trauma-Informed Practice Experts & Thought Leaders

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Published: 23rd June 2026

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