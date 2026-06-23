Embedding Trauma-Informed Practice is When Healing Begins
Who we are
Innovating Minds is composed of a team of:
- Clinical psychologists with extensive expertise in trauma-informed care
- Mental health professionals who are passionate about early intervention and prevention
- Specialists in education, criminal justice, health and social care
- Change-makers committed to creating safe, supportive environments for all
Together, we bring a wealth of knowledge and a shared mission: to make mental health support accessible, compassionate, and impactful.
What we stand for
- Trauma-Informed Practice
We understand that trauma can shape lives in profound ways. That’s why we embed trauma-informed principles into every aspect of our work, from individual support to organisational training.
- Collaboration & Empowerment
We work alongside schools, services, and communities to co-create solutions that empower individuals and systems to thrive.
- Equity & Inclusion
Mental health support should be for everyone. We strive to break down barriers and ensure our services are inclusive, culturally sensitive, and accessible.
Innovating Minds | Trauma-Informed Practice Experts & Thought Leaders
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(28) Innovating Minds: Overview | LinkedIn