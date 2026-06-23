In "Touch" with Mental Health

‘IT TAKES BALLS TO TALK’ IS A CHARITY WHICH USES SPORTING THEMES TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE, PARTICULARLY MEN, TO TALK ABOUT HOW THEY FEEL

ABOUT US

‘It Takes Balls to Talk’ is a campaign which uses sporting themes to encourage people, particularly men, to talk about how they feel.

SO WHY ARE WE FOCUSING ON MEN?

Suicide is the biggest cause of death in men under the age of 45

Over three quarters of people who kill themselves are male (Reference: ONS)

5% of men in the UK are suffering from one of the common mental health disorders, for example, anxiety or depression.

Mental health issues can affect anyone and can be caused by a number of factors, including bereavement, unemployment, finance and debt issues, family and relationship problems, social isolation, low self-esteem, drug and alcohol issues and many other personal factors.

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