Kaleidoscope Group

We know what you’re going through. Our Team of mental health professionals help thousands of people every year.

At The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, our goal is to champion mental health and wellbeing, driving real change and providing crucial mental health support services to the community, wherever they are needed.

1 in 6 people

Report experiencing a common mental health problem (like anxiety and depression) in any given week in England.

Our Vision

Whether it’s group counselling for those bereaved by suicide, out-of-hours mental healthcare, or residential home support, our vision is: Improving emotional health. Transforming Lives.

Our Mission

Where everyone has access to the emotional wellbeing support they need to lead a healthy and rewarding life.

We are dedicated to promoting independence, supporting inclusion and ensuring community integration, whilst being innovative in our approach whilst maintaining integrity to our vision. We regularly hold events and campaigns to raise awareness for mental healthcare.

At #TeamKPG, we’re committed to using our voice and the voices of our dedicated ambassadors and partners to normalise self care, challenge stigmas, and promote a positive opinion of mental health and wellbeing.

We’re aware of the barriers that many groups face, and aim to make accessing support easier for men, BAME, and LGBTQ+ individuals

Our Services

To meet the needs of our community, we provide a diverse range of services:

* Wellbeing in the Workplace programme

* Residential and Independent Living services

* 24-hour text crisis support

* Suicide Prevention Services

* Bereavement Support

* Counselling in the Community

* Mental Health Services for Children

* Community Support

* Activity Groups aimed at promoting inclusion, support, recovery, wellness and self-care

Kaleidoscope Plus Group - Mental Health Support and Services

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