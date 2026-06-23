Your support. For the life you want to lead.

We smash barriers to independence through connection, flexible support and skill-building. Everyone who joins KeyRing has faced some barriers to living independently. They may be moving to their very first home or be at risk of homelessness. They may have multiple support needs or lead a ‘chaotic’ lifestyle. It does not matter where people begin. We help them to take control of and responsibility for their lives and achieve their full potential.

The KeyRing story

It’s not rocket science but it works. In 1990 two guys with a bit of common sense and a lot of determination set up KeyRing. They were Carl Poll and Greg Willdigg. They asked people what they wanted from life. Overwhelmingly people spoke about:

having their own front door

hanging around with people they liked

being loved and loving

doing things they enjoyed

This inspired the KeyRing Living Support Network model. The model hasn’t changed a whole lot since then but people still talk about it being innovative. Originally we worked with people who have learning disabilities. Today we work with anyone who needs support to live independently. Our support is adapted to the local area we work in but every service is still based around the key question ‘what do you want from life?'

Your support

Choose a provider that fits your lifestyle and helps you live the life you want to lead.

With KeyRing you’ll get support from a trained team at a time and in a place that works for you. The amount of support can adapt too to fit in with life’s successes and challenges.

You’’ll connect with other people and opportunities to get the most out of your local area. Online networks and support expand this even further.

You’ll create a step by step plan to get you to your goals. All while trying new things, learning new skills and pushing yourself so that you are more independent, better connected and need less support.

After all life isn’t about waiting for your support worker, it’s about living.

KeyRing - live the life you want to lead

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